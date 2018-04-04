You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won fall; Hyundai auto shares up

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 9:51 AM

10994721_H1369189.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index weakened on Wednesday. The Korean won turned weaker after posting a 3-1/2-year high in the previous session, while bond yields rose.

At 01.07 GMT, the Kospi was down 3.60 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,438.83.

Hyundai Group shares rose after US hedge fund Elliott called for better corporate governance. Shares of Hyundai Mobis rose as much as 6.1 per cent to their highest since Jan 25, while Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors climbed 4.9 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.

The won was quoted at 1,055.5 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.12 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,054.2.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,054.96 per US dollar, down 0.1 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,039.1 per US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.05 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.2 per cent.

The Kospi is down around one per cent so far this year, and up by 0.02 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 178,097,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 298.

Foreigners were net sellers of 26,712 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 1.02 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per US dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb 6, 2018.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 107.79.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.194 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.19 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

micron tech.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades PACC Offshore to 'hold'; lowers 12-month target price to S$0.32

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening