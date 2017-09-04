Seoul: Stocks, won falter as fear returns after North Korea's 6th nuclear test

[SEOUL] South Korean shares and the won fell early on Monday after North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) was down one per cent at 2,334.53 points as of 0044 GMT. The index opened at 2,316.89 its lowest since Aug 11.

The won was quoted at 1,131.9 against the US dollar, its weakest intraday trading level in almost two weeks.

Risk reversals in won options edged up 2.3 points, while September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 point to 109.19.

