Seoul: Stocks, won slightly higher

Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 10:08 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won nudged up in the local platform and bond yields rose.

At 0108 GMT, the Kospi was up 4.66 points or 0.19 per cent at 2,445.20. South Korean markets were closed on Monday for the Christmas Day public holiday. The won was quoted at 1,078.2 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,079.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,077.55 per US dollar, down 0.19 per cent from the previous day, while one-year non-deliverable forwards fetched 1,069.15 won per US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.06 per cent, after US stocks ended the Friday session lower . Japanese stocks weakened 0.11 per cent on Tuesday.

The Kospi is up around 20.4 per cent so far this year, and down by 4.03 per cent in the previous 30 days. The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won (S$1.55 billion).

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 58,786,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 874, the number of advancing shares was 467. Foreigners were net buyers of 35,980 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 10.67 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,074.76 per US dollar on December 25 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on Jan 3, 2017.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 107.89.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was unchanged at 1.66 per cent from its previous close, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.141 per cent, higher than the previous day's 2.13 per cent.

REUTERS

