You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won steady; both end the week down

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 3:53 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won held steady on Friday while bond yields fell. At 06:32 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.02 points or 0.08 per cent at 2,464.00. The benchmark index fell 0.5 per cent for the week.

The won was quoted at 1,093.3 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,093.5. The currency lost 0.6 per cent this week, its biggest weekly per centage drop since late September.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,091.98 per US dollar, up 0.06 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,087.85 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.83 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.39 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The KOSPI is up around 21.5 per cent so far this year, and down by 0.75 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 401,810,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 877, the number of advancing shares was 194. Foreigners were net sellers of 60,546 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has fallen 9.45 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on Nov 29 and low is 1,211.8 on Jan 3.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 108.23.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 per cent compared with a previous close of 1.66 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.096 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.10 per cent.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
4 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Swissco creditors to meet on Jan 30 over scheme of arrangement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening