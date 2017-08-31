You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks, won tentative before domestic, US data; North Korea worries linger

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 10:41

[SEOUL] South Korean shares and won were little changed early on Thursday, shaking off a rebound in US stocks, as investors were cautious of North Korean risks and held their bets ahead of looming domestic and US economic data.

Traders shrugged off a widely-predicted decision by the Bank of Korea to hold its benchmark rate at record-low 1.25 per cent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) was down 0.1 per cent at 2,369.54 points as of 0138 GMT.

The won fetched 1,124.5 to the US dollar, almost unchanged from Wednesday's close of 1,124.2.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While waiting for several economic data slated for tomorrow and the weekend, investors are also concerned that North Korea risks could return at any time," said Kim Sung-hwan, a stock analyst at Bookook Securities.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared "talking is not the answer" to the tense standoff with North Korea over its nuclear missile development, but his defense chief swiftly asserted that diplomatic options remain.

On the data front, investors are watching out fo South Korean trade on Friday as well as the US jobs report later the same day.

South Korea's industrial output for July rose at the fastest rate in six months, driven by the production of new model cars and Samsung Electronics Co's new smartphone.

Samsung shares were trading up 0.5 per cent at 2,321,000 won.

Foreign investors were set to be net sellers, offloading 62.7 billion Korean won (S$75.63 million) worth of Kospi shares near mid-session.

Automobile manufacturer Kia Motor slumped over 4 per cent after South Korean court ruled against the company, ordering the automaker to pay 420 billion won in unpaid wages.

Shares of SK Innovation rose as much as 6.2 per cent on expectations refining margins would rise in coming quarters.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 420 to 324.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 109.31.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening