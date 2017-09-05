You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Won edges up from 2-week low, stocks weaker on North Korea issues

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 15:04

[SEOUL] The South Korean won ended slightly firmer on Tuesday, off the previous day's two-week low but shares finished weaker, as North Korean tensions kept market sentiment subdued.

One local media reported that North Korea had been observed moving what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards its west coast.

The won was quoted at 1,131.1 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 per cent compared with Monday's close of 1,133.0.

South Korean shares finished weaker as foreign investors continued to trim their holdings of domestic equities amid geopolitical risks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed down 0.1 per cent at 2,326.62 points, more than a three-week low.

Offshore investors sold a net 213.4 billion won (S$256. 26million) worth of Kospi shares for the day.

Market heavyweight Hyundai Motor fell nearly two per cent at one point after one of the auto maker's factories in China was halted due to delays in payment, adding to the market's overall pressure.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

nursing.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's community care sector to get close to S$12m boost in talent development

Sep 5, 2017
Consumer

3 global pharma giants, NUS and A*Star team up for manufacturing innovation

Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

JTC launches industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 for sale

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening