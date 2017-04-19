You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Won edges up on reduced North Korea tension, stocks down

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 10:54

won.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] The South Korean won edged up early on Wednesday as market fears around North Korea were partially alleviated when US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pledged the United States would work with China to reduce tensions.

Weaker-than-expected US economic data also broadly pressured the greenback.

The won stood at 1,140.7 to the US dollar as of 0225 GMT, up 0.1 per cent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,142.4.

"The won seems to be recovering after seeing a sharp loss on Tuesday," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The local currency fell nearly 0.8 per cent at mid-session on Tuesday because of heightened tension after US Vice President Mike Pence reassured Japan of Washington's commitment to reining in North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

Mr Jung added the North Korea issue had become watered down in markets, with investors' attention shifting to other factors such as US economic data.

South Korean shares slumped in response to downbeat global stock markets, especially Wall Street.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) was down 0.6 per cent at 2,136.14 points.

Offshore investors were set to be sellers of Kospi shares, offloading a net 77.5 billion Korean won ($67.98 million) worth, also weighing on the index.

Shares of Hyundai Motor fell nearly 3 per cent, while S-Oil strengthened nearly 4 per cent.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 509 to 252.

June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 point to 109.54.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
3 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
4 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
5 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening