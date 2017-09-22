You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Won ends at 5 week low, shares slump as North Korea worries spread

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 2:47 PM

[SEOUL] The South Korean won ended at a five-week low and shares at a one-week low on Friday as due to investors nervousness over the rising tensions between North Korea and the United States.

The won was quoted at 1,136.5 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 per cent versus Thursday's close of 1,132.7. It was the weakest closing level since Aug 21.

The currency was down 0.4 per cent on a weekly basis and marked a third straight week of declines.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed down 0.7 per cent at 2,388.71 points.

For the week, the Kospi barely rose as its gains earlier this week were almost erased due to worries about monetary tightening from Federal Reserve and geopolitical risks.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 The Duck that lays the Golden egg
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

PM Lee opens YCH's new Supply Chain City logistics facility in Jurong West

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Tat Hong shares surge 12.3% after trading resumes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening