Seoul: Won pares losses on exporter dollar sales; shares hurt by Samsung

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 15:00

KoreaBloomberg0606.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] The South Korean won pared earlier losses on Wednesday as exporters' dollar-selling and expectations foreign exchange authorities will step in to smooth any one-sided FX moves supported the currency.

The won was quoted at 1,193.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost steady Tuesday's close of 1,193.4.

South Korean shares turned negative as Samsung Electronics reversed course to snap a three-day rally.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 per cent at 2,037.96 points.

REUTERS

