Seoul: Won rises on Trump's US dollar comments

[SEOUL] The South Korean won rose against the US dollar on Wednesday after US President-elect Donald Trump expressed concerns about a stronger US dollar and on lingering anxiety over a likely arrest warrant on Samsung Group leader Jay Y Lee.

The won was quoted at 1,166.7 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.7 per cent compared with Tuesday's close of 1,174.5.

South Korean shares were down 0.1 per cent, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closing at 2,070.54.

Foreign investors sold a net 19.2 billion won (S$23.38 million) worth of Kospi shares on Wednesday.

REUTERS