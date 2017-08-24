Seoul: Won, stocks erase gains on Trump comments, still end at 2-week highs

[SEOUL] The South Korean won and shares gave up some of their earlier gains on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump's threats to force a government shutdown over funding a border wall dented sentiment, but they still ended at two-week highs.

The won was quoted at 1,131.8 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 per cent on Tuesday's close at 1,133.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed up 0.1 per cent at 2,366.40 points.

Both the currency and local stocks closed at their highest since Aug 9.

Foreign investors purchased a net 105.7 billion won (S$126.77 million) worth of Kospi shares for the day.

REUTERS