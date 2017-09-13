You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Won, stocks subdued as North Korea worries offset Wall Street records

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 11:00

[SEOUL] The South Korean won and shares struggled for traction on Wednesday as lingering worries over tensions between the United States and North Korea offset the global "feel good" factor from another record day on Wall Street.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the UN sanctions on North Korea agreed this week were a small step and nothing compared to what would have to happen to deal with the country's nuclear program.

The won was at 1,126.7 to the US dollar by 0236 GMT, up 0.2 per cent from Tuesday's close of 1,128.5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) inched up 0.1 per cent to 2,368.25 points.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Investors think that North Korea risks still could crop up at any time, which is capping additional monetary inflow into local financial markets and holding the won at around the 1,130 level," said Ha Keon Hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

While the won was largely listless now, it could get some direction from economic data from China and the United States later this week, he said.

While declining issues outnumbered advancing ones in Seoul bourse, electric vehicle-related shares were strong as fast growth in EV demand was expected.

South Korean EV parts company Hanon Systems rose over 6 per cent to a one-year high.

EV battery makers Samsung SDI gained as much as 4.3 per cent while LG Chem jumped over 5 per cent to its highest since late Feb of 2012, marking biggest daily pct gain in more than a year.

Foreign investors were set to be net sellers of the Kospi shares, offloading 20.1 billion Korean won (S$23.92 million) worth near mid-session.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 109.34.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

file6vqkwbl2oic1j9sswjnn.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Banking & Finance

SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

BT_20170913_KRDRAYCOTT13XT7A_3082560.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

BT_20170913_SEFORMULA13_3082400.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Life & Culture

Perfect 10

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

halimah130917.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory

Sep 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Five crew missing after dredger collides with tanker off Singapore

condo.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property

photo6179179181607331888.jpg
Sep 13, 2017
Technology

Apple unveils iPhone X with 3-D facial recognition, available in Singapore from $1,648 on Nov 3

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening