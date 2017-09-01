You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Won up on robust exports; stocks dip

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 15:16

dt-kr-010917.jpg
PHOTO: EPA

[SEOUL] The South Korean won firmed on Friday, boosted by stronger-than-expected exports and data showing that inflation had surged to a more than five-year high.

The won was quoted at 1,122.8 to the US dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 per cent from Thursday's close of 1,127.8.

It rose 0.5 per cent for the week, posting its third consecutive week of gains.

South Korean shares edged down as local institutions stepped up selling, but losses were capped after foreign investors turned to net buyers later in the session.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed down 0.2 per cent at 2,357.69 points.

The Kospi lost 0.9 per cent for the week. The index ended August down 1.6 percent, snapping the longest-ever monthly run of eight months.

Domestic institutions unloaded a net 202.7 billion won (S$244.88 million) worth of Kospi shares, while offshore investors purchased a net 76.3 billion won worth.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_YCGRANDPRIX1_3065845.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Life & Culture

Local small businesses zoom in on F1 action

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
2 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
3 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
4 Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal
5 Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_MLWEEKEND1_3066087.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Weekend

A mid-autumn night's dream in BT Weekend

CHINA-APPLE-INTERNET-CENSORSHIP-034714.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Technology

Apple sets likely iPhone event for Sept 12

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening