Shanghai: Stocks close higher

[SHANGHAI] Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday as the market rebounded following losses earlier this month, dealers said.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40 per cent, or 12.42 points, to 3,122.57 on turnover of 170.6 billion yuan (S$35.627 billion).

And the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.37 per cent, or 7.31 points, to 1,978.37 on turnover of 207.7 billion yuan.

Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

AFP