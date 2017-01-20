Shanghai stocks end higher, HK retreats

[HONG KONG] Shanghai stocks ended the week with a rally Friday following data showing a pick-up in China's economy at the end of last year, but Hong Kong ended lower as dealers nervously await Donald Trump's inauguration.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.70 per cent, or 21.84 points, to 3,123.14 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.52 per cent, or 28.32 points, to 1,885.78.

But Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 per cent, or 164.05 points, to 22,885.91.

AFP