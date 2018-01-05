You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore share buyback value falls to S$425m in 2017 on the back of stronger market price gains

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 3:16 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SOME S$425 million of shares was repurchased by 82 stocks in 2017, compared with the shares worth S$826 million bought back in 2016 by more than 100 Singapore-listed companies.

The drop in buyback levels corresponded with comparatively stronger price gains in the benchmark Straits Times Index, bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) noted, in a report out on Thursday evening on its SGX My Gateway investor education portal.

OCBC Bank made up the lion's share of 2017's buyback consideration, at 52 per cent.

Its share buyback began on April 28, 2017, with a mandate of roughly 209.12 million shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nine more stocks together accounted for another 29 per cent of the year's buyback consideration.

They were Keppel Corporation, Silverlake Axis, Yanlord Land Group, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SIA Engineering, Bumitama Agri, Singapore Post, DeClout and M1.

But the SGX My Gateway report added that these buyback values can span multiple 12-month mandates for each stock.

The figures are for the 2017 calendar year, rather than associated financial years.

On a monthly basis, buyback consideration in 2017 was highest in May, June and August.

Still, the last month of the year saw 27 companies picking up around 28.26 million shares.

These were worth S$42.9 million in all - up 9 per cent on the previous month and nearly five times the value of share buybacks in December 2016.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

MOH seeking public feedback on new Healthcare Services Bill

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening