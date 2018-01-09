Singapore shares begin afternoon trading on positive ground; STI at 3,527.46

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon in positive territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,527.46, up 0.4 per cent, or 15.28 points, on the day as at 1.02pm.

The field was roughly evenly matched with 185 gainers to 179 losers, with 918.5 million shares worth S$576.3 million in total changing hands, working out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share.

Among the active stocks, Blumont entered the afternoon session up 25 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent, at 0.5 Singapore cent with 62.21 million shares traded. Midas was the second-most traded with some 50.26 million shares changing hands at 17.5 Singapore cents apiece, up 2.34 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.113 per cent or three Singapore cents, at S$26.48; and UOB, up 1.87 per cent or 51 Singapore cents, at S$27.76.