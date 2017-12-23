Singapore shares close 0.1% higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.1 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 3.18 points to 3,385.71.

About 1.19 billion shares worth S$747.4 million changed hands, which works out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which rose S$0.003 to S$0.078 with 131.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives include ISR Capital and ThaiBev.

Gainers outnumbered losers 196 to 177.