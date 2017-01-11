Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 5.08 points to 3,000.94.

The blue-chip index was weighed down ahead of United States president-elect Donald Trump's first press conference since July, scheduled for late Wednesday night Singapore time.

About 1.75 billion shares worth S$1.19 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.68 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Natural Cool, which rose S$0.041 to S$0.164 with 122.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Noble Group and Equation.

Losers outnumbered gainers 233 to 206, or about nine down for every eight up.