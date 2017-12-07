Singapore shares close 0.3% lower on Thursday

SHARES in the Singapore bourse trended downwards for the fourth straight session, with the key Straits Times Index losing 9.07 points or 0.3 per cent to finish at 3,388.14 on Thursday.

Some 1.6 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion were done versus Wednesday's 1.9 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion.

Losers outpaced gainers with 246 counters down and 159 counters up.