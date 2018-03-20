You are here
Singapore shares close 0.4% higher on Tuesday
Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 5:18 PM
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index rising 15.02 points or 0.43 per cent to finish at 3,513.31.
Some 1.4 billion shares worth S$938.1 million were traded.
Losers outpaced gainers 224 to 195.
