Singapore shares close 0.4% lower

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 5:49 PM
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse started the week on a weak note, extending last Friday's losses, with the key Straits Times Index losing 12.5 points or 0.35 per cent to finish at 3,532.86 on Monday.

Some 2.2 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion were done with 231 counters down and 170 counters up.

Other major Asian bourses fared mixed, with benchmark indices in Hong Kong, China and Australia seeing gains while Japan, South Korea and Malaysia finished lower.

The Singapore stock market's losses follow gains in US equities last Friday despite a mixed jobs report and come ahead of a handful of event risks, including US's renegotiation of a trade deal with Mexico and Canada, and the too-tight-to-call elections in neighbouring Malaysia.

Traders are expected to keep a look-out for key data out of Singapore this week, such as foreign exchange reserve figures and retail sales while geopolitics will stay in focus with US President Donald Trump saying he'll decide by May 12 whether the US stays in or pulls out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Trade war fears linger although the US and China ended the second day of trade talks last Friday without a trade deal.

OCBC led the losses, slipping 48 Singapore cents or 3.5 per cent to S$13.17. The bank, the last of Singapore's three banking stalwarts to issue its quarterly report card, posted a 29 per cent jump in first-quarter net profit to S$1.11 billion but there were concerns as the growth was led by a drop in loan provisions while lending margins stagnated.

