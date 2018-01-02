Singapore shares close 0.8% up on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.8 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 27.38 points to 3,430.30.

About 1.49 billion shares worth S$924.5 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.62 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.079 with 89.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Artivision Tech and Rowsley.

Gainers outnumbered losers 334 to 125, or about eight up for every three down.