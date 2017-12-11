Singapore shares close 1% higher on Monday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher with the key Straits Times Index climbing 35.8 points or 1.05 per cent to finish at 3,460.45 on Monday.
Some 1.5 billion shares worth nearly S$1 billion were done.
Gainers outpaced losers with 254 counters up and 183 counters down.
