Singapore shares close 1.2% lower

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse saw red, with the key Straits Times Index losing 40.85 points or 1.2 per cent to finish at 3,397.21 on Wednesday.

This marks STI's third straight session of losses.

Some 1.9 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion exchanged hands. Losers outpaced gainers with 285 counters down and 145 counters up.