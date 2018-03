Share prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Friday, with the key Straits Times Index down 67.57 points or 1.94 per cent to finish at 3,423.8.

Some 1.9 billion shares worth about S$1.9 billion were traded.

Losers outpaced gainers 377 to 84.