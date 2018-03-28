Singapore shares close down 1.64% on Wednesday

THE benchmark Straits Times Index was back in the red on Wednesday, as trade war fears resumed.

It lost 56.57 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 3,382.78, while, across the bourse, losers beat gainers by a resounding 318 to 115.

About 1.59 billion shares changed hands, for a value of S$1.36 billion altogether.

Casino operator Genting Singapore saw more than 42.48 million shares change hands as the counter slid yet again. Genting fell by S$0.02, or 1.85 per cent, to S$1.06.

But one happy camper was Y Ventures Group, which closed up by S$0.10, or 18.69 per cent, to S$0.635, after DBS initiated coverage with a "buy" call.