Singapore shares close lower on geopolitical concerns

WITH geopolitical risks on the rise especially in the Middle East after the US's missile strike on Syria last week, the Straits Times Index on Tuesday tracked movements in Hong Kong and the Dow futures, dropping to an intraday low of 3,164 before finishing at 3,174.75 for a net loss of 6.7 points.

Turnover amounted to 2.3 billion units worth S$1.1 billion, low by 2017 standards. Excluding warrants, there were 197 rises versus 272 falls.