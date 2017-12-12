Singapore shares close marginally higher on last-minute buying

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse trended downwards nearly all day but thanks to an eleventh-hour "Christmas shopping", the key Straits Times Index managed to close in positive territory - up 5.09 points at 3,465.54 on Tuesday.

Some 1.6 billion shares worth S$994 million were done versus Monday's 1.5 billion shares worth S$999 million.

Gainers outpaced losers with 239 counters up and 172 counters down.