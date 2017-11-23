Singapore shares close up 0.19% on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Local traders were cautious on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's domestic growth and inflation numbers.

The benchmark Straits Times Index closed up a smidgen - by 6.64 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 3,430.02, on a turnover of 2.62 billion shares worth S$1.27 billion.

Gainers closely outnumbered losers 231 to 218.

Up for the day were blue-chip stalwarts.

DBS Group Holdings finished higher by S$0.45, or 1.85 per cent, at S$24.84, while OCBC Bank put on S$0.09, or 0.76 per cent, to S$12.01.

But fellow local bank UOB dipped by S$0.02, or 0.08 per cent, to S$25.77.

UOL Group Limited, obliged to consolidate its 99.683 per cent stake in Singapore Land in a mandatory unconditional cash offer, sank by S$0.10, or 1.12 per cent, to S$8.86.