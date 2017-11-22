You are here
Singapore shares close up 1.09% on Tuesday
TUESDAY saw the third straight day of gains on the local bourse, with the Straits Times Index (STI) closing up by 36.79 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 3,423.38.
Retailer F J Benjamin Holdings was slapped with a query by the bourse operator over a spike in activity.
Its price jumped by 2.5 Singapore cents, or 36.2 per cent, to 9.4 Singapore cents, on a turnover of 35.76 million shares.
The company said in response to the query that it was not aware of any possible explanation, besides a proposed renounceable non-underwritten rights cum warrants issue announced on Oct 23.
Yoma Strategic Holdings, which is selling shares in MM Myanmar Pte Ltd to the Catalist-listed SHC Capital Asia, was up by 1.5 Singapore cents, or 3.09 per cent, to S$0.50.
Meanwhile, Keppel Corporation shrugged off the news that a planned disposal of its stake in a China marina project is being blocked by the minority shareholder of that project.
The counter put on S$0.12 for the day, or 1.63 per cent, to finish at S$7.49.