Singapore shares close up 1.09% on Tuesday

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 5:24 PM
TUESDAY saw the third straight day of gains on the local bourse, with the Straits Times Index (STI) closing up by 36.79 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 3,423.38.

Retailer F J Benjamin Holdings was slapped with a query by the bourse operator over a spike in activity.

Its price jumped by 2.5 Singapore cents, or 36.2 per cent, to 9.4 Singapore cents, on a turnover of 35.76 million shares.

The company said in response to the query that it was not aware of any possible explanation, besides a proposed renounceable non-underwritten rights cum warrants issue announced on Oct 23.

Yoma Strategic Holdings, which is selling shares in MM Myanmar Pte Ltd to the Catalist-listed SHC Capital Asia, was up by 1.5 Singapore cents, or 3.09 per cent, to S$0.50.

Meanwhile, Keppel Corporation shrugged off the news that a planned disposal of its stake in a China marina project is being blocked by the minority shareholder of that project.

The counter put on S$0.12 for the day, or 1.63 per cent, to finish at S$7.49.

