Singapore shares dip at Monday's open; STI down 0.18%

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.18 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 6.46 points to 3,538.92 as at 9.10 am.

About 122.1 million shares worth S$124.5 million in total changed hands.

Gainers outnumbered losers 85 to 63.

This bucked the jump in Wall Street stocks on Friday after a mixed US jobs report mitigated fears over inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 per cent to close the week at 24,262.51. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.3 per cent to end at 2,663.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.7 per cent to 7,209.62.