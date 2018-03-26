Singapore shares end 0.26% lower on Monday

SINGAPORE shares ended a fourth day in negative territory on Monday, as a sell-off at the day's end erased gains from the afternoon rally.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) shed 8.93 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 3,412.46, as the trade tariff stand-off between the world's two largest economies continued to weigh on investors' minds.

But across the bourse, gainers very thinly outnumbered losers, 214 to 210, as 1.37 billion shares changed hands for a value of S$1.36 billion in all.

HLH Group shot to the top of the actives list on volume traded, with a turnover of 44.5 million shares, after it announced a sales-and-purchase agreement to sell its 98-room hotel in Cambodia for S$15.7 million.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

It added 0.2 Singapore cent, or 40 per cent, to finish at 0.7 Singapore cent.

Index stock Genting Singapore was the second-hottest counter, shedding S$0.01, or 0.91 per cent, to S$1.09 on a volume of 35.3 million shares.

Meanwhile, fellow index constituent Singtel was third-most traded, closing down S$0.03, or 0.89 per cent, to S$3.36 with a churn of 32.9 million shares.