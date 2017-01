SINGAPORE shares finished Wednesday's session on a higher note, extending gains from the previous day.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed up 22.34 points or 0.77 per cent at 2,921.31, led by a rally in banking stocks.

Trading was firm with 280 rises versus 151 falls, excluding warrants, but turnover came in weak at nearly 2.3 billion units worth S$967 million.