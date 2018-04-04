You are here

Singapore shares enter afternoon session at 3,395.32, down 0.5%

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 1:14 PM
SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.5 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 16.83 points to 3,395.32 as at 1.04pm.

About 840 million shares worth S$565 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 185 to 145.

The most actively traded stock was Magnus Energy, traded at S$0.001 with 126.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included LionGold Corp and Genting Singapore.

