You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session higher on Thursday; STI at 3,413.53, up 0.9% on the day

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 1:13 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.9 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 30.75 points to 3,413.53 at 1.02pm.

About 793 million shares worth S$934 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 211 to 112.

The most actively traded stock was Magnus Energy, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.002 with 110.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ISR Capital and Accrelist.

Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.73 or 2.6 per cent at S$26.86; and Singtel shares trading down S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent at S$3.34.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
2 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
3 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
4 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
5 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Goldilocks says liquidation not the only option to Noble's restructuring

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas units yet to remit funds due for noteholders' redemption

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening