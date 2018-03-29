Singapore shares enter afternoon session higher on Thursday; STI at 3,413.53, up 0.9% on the day

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.9 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 30.75 points to 3,413.53 at 1.02pm.

About 793 million shares worth S$934 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 211 to 112.

The most actively traded stock was Magnus Energy, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.002 with 110.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included ISR Capital and Accrelist.

Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.73 or 2.6 per cent at S$26.86; and Singtel shares trading down S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent at S$3.34.