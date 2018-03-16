Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Friday; STI at 3,512.78, down 0.1% on day

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.1 per cent lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 4.95 points to 3,512.78 at 1.02pm.

About 828 million shares worth S$528 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 186 to 140.

The most actively traded stock was JEP Holdings, which fell S$0.007 to S$0.077 with 72.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Allied Technologies and Genting Singapore.

Active index stocks included DBS, up S$0.33 or 1.1 per cent at S$29.07; and UOB shares trading up S$0.22 or 0.8 per cent at S$28.99.