Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.5 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 18.54 points to 3,520.87 at 1.02pm.

About 1.06 billion shares worth S$683 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 210 to 134.

The most actively traded stock was JEP Holdings, which fell S$0.007 to S$0.077 with 72.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Allied Technologies and Genting Singapore.

Active index stocks included DBS, up S$0.33 or 1.1 per cent at S$29.07; and UOB shares trading up S$0.22 or 0.8 per cent at S$28.99.