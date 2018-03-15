You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 1:12 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.5 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 18.54 points to 3,520.87 at 1.02pm.

About 1.06 billion shares worth S$683 million in total changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 210 to 134.

The most actively traded stock was JEP Holdings, which fell S$0.007 to S$0.077 with 72.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Allied Technologies and Genting Singapore.

Active index stocks included DBS, up S$0.33 or 1.1 per cent at S$29.07; and UOB shares trading up S$0.22 or 0.8 per cent at S$28.99.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
3 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

China Vanke.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong, Vanke sign MOU to jointly develop industrial new towns in China

13as-bonus-kcs-1902.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG condo.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home sales fall 28% to 377 units in February from January: URA

Mar 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI dividends in 2018 to jump 29 per cent to massive S$20.9b: IHS Markit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening