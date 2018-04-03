Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Tuesday; STI at 3,395.62, down 1% on the day

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session one per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 35.14 points to 3,395.62 as at 1.02pm.

About 704 million shares worth S$519 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 244 to 93.

The most actively traded stock was Magnus Energy, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.001 with 143.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Singtel.