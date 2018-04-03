You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Tuesday; STI at 3,395.62, down 1% on the day

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 1:12 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session one per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 35.14 points to 3,395.62 as at 1.02pm.

About 704 million shares worth S$519 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 244 to 93.

The most actively traded stock was Magnus Energy, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.001 with 143.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Singtel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
2 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
3 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
4 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road up for en bloc sale at S$390m
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Corporate payment performance improves in Q1; construction sector still lags

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Burden of rescuing failed banks in Singapore likely to rest on MAS, shareholders: Moody's

Apr 3, 2018
Technology

Accuron Medtech divests Veredus Labs to diagnostics firm Sekisui Medical

Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng resumes coverage on Sheng Siong with 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening