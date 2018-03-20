You are here
Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Tuesday; STI at 3,496.47, down 0.1% on day
SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.1 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.82 points to 3,496.47 as at 1.02pm.
About 669 million shares worth S$401 million in total changed hands, as losers outnumbered gainers 211 to 107.
The most actively traded stock was IPCO International, which traded at S$0.003 with 17.0 million shares changing hands.
Other actives included Noble Group and Golden Agri-Resources.
Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.1 or 0.4 per cent at S$27.97; and UOB shares trading down S$0.06 or 0.2 per cent at S$28.04.