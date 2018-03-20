You are here

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Tuesday; STI at 3,496.47, down 0.1% on day

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 1:15 PM
SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.1 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 1.82 points to 3,496.47 as at 1.02pm.

About 669 million shares worth S$401 million in total changed hands, as losers outnumbered gainers 211 to 107.

The most actively traded stock was IPCO International, which traded at S$0.003 with 17.0 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Noble Group and Golden Agri-Resources.

Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.1 or 0.4 per cent at S$27.97; and UOB shares trading down S$0.06 or 0.2 per cent at S$28.04.

