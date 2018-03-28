You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Wednesday; STI at 3,397.69, down 1.2% on the day

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 1:18 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 1.2 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 41.66 points to 3,397.69 as at 1.02pm.

About 784 million shares worth S$651 million in total changed hands, as losers outnumbered gainers 234 to 100.

The most actively traded stock was HLH Group, which rose S$0.002 to S$0.007 with 44.5 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.19 or 0.7 per cent at S$27.21; and Singtel shares trading down S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent at S$3.36.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6yd42ftg75ibo8opkg7.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Optimism on the rise for Singapore SMEs; turnover, profit expectations at 3-year high

Artist Impression (view from Alkaff Lake).jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH and Kajima break ground on 680-unit The Woodleigh Residences at landmark Bidadari project

file6zfkwrohp5t1 REUTERS.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA spending US$350m on new seats for 787-10s

Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit opens trading debut at S$0.805 after largest IPO in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening