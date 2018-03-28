Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Wednesday; STI at 3,397.69, down 1.2% on the day

SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 1.2 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 41.66 points to 3,397.69 as at 1.02pm.

About 784 million shares worth S$651 million in total changed hands, as losers outnumbered gainers 234 to 100.

The most actively traded stock was HLH Group, which rose S$0.002 to S$0.007 with 44.5 million shares changing hands.

Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.19 or 0.7 per cent at S$27.21; and Singtel shares trading down S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent at S$3.36.