Singapore shares enter Tuesday afternoon trade on higher ground; STI up 0.6% on the day

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 1:18 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index advancing 19.67 points or 0.6 per cent to 3,432.13 on the day as at 1.01pm.

Against the benchmark level of 3,430.87 heading into the midday break, the index was up marginally by 1.26 points or 0.04 per cent.

Gainers outnumbered losers 205 to 132, after about 638.6 million shares worth S$603.5 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counters by volume were Rowsley which was up 0.8 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 12.4 Singapore cents with 22.3 million shares traded; and Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) which rose 1.02 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 49.5 Singapore cents with 18.9 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included OCBC Bank which was up by 0.8 per cent to S$12.90; and DBS which was up by 0.7 per cent to S$27.40.

