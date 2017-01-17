Singapore shares finish mixed in thin trading

THE Straits Times Index on Tuesday traded within a narrow band before ending a net 0.35 of a point lower at 3,012.77 .

Turnover remained depressed at 1.9 billion units worth S$773 million, the second consecutive day dollar value was under the industry's estimated breakeven of S$1billion. Excluding warrants there were 215 rises versus 212 falls throughout the whole market.

Uppermost among concerns plaguing markets are the upcoming US presidential inauguration on Friday and the increasing likelihood that Britain will opt for a hard exit from the European Union instead of a softer, measured withdrawal.