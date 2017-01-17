You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares finish mixed in thin trading

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 17:37
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

40668149.1 (40810881) - 08_12_2016 - ASIA-LNG_TRADING.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Straits Times Index on Tuesday traded within a narrow band before ending a net 0.35 of a point lower at 3,012.77 .

Turnover remained depressed at 1.9 billion units worth S$773 million, the second consecutive day dollar value was under the industry's estimated breakeven of S$1billion. Excluding warrants there were 215 rises versus 212 falls throughout the whole market.

Uppermost among concerns plaguing markets are the upcoming US presidential inauguration on Friday and the increasing likelihood that Britain will opt for a hard exit from the European Union instead of a softer, measured withdrawal.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening