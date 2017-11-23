Singapore shares higher at Wednesday break; STI gains 0.4% to 3,435.29

SINGAPORE shares entered the mid-day break in positive territory on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.35 per cent, or 11.91 points, to an indicated 3,435.29 as at noon.

Gainers outnumbered losers 207 to 146, or about seven stocks up for every five down, after 1.2 billion shares worth S$570.6 million had changed hands.

Among the most active stocks, RE&S Holdings traded at 34 Singapore cents, up by 54.5 per cent, or 12 Singapore cents, against its 22-cent initial public offering price. LifeBrandz fell 9.1 per cent, or half a cent, to five Singapore cents, drawing a query from the Singapore Exchange.