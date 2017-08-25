Singapore shares open 0.1% up on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.1 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 4.25 points to 3,276.41 as at 9am. This came despite US stocks dipping overnight as political uncertainty in Washington kept investors cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting on Friday.

On the Singapore bourse, about 32.1 million shares worth S$50.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.58 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Blumont, which was flat at S$0.001 with 6.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yuuzoo and Rowsley.

Gainers outnumbered losers 64 to 30.

Elsewhere, Japan's Topix was up 0.1 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi index was little changed, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4 per cent, Bloomberg reported.