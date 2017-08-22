Singapore shares open 0.3% up on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.3 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 9.57 points to 3,256.56 as at 9.02am. This comes even as US stocks finished little changed overnight amid investor caution ahead of Friday's Jackson Hole summit, where Fed chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to make a speech.

On the Singapore bourse, about 41.1 million shares worth S$40.5 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.99 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Addvalue Tech, which was flat at S$0.043 with 4.9 million shares changing hands. Other actives included MDR and OLS.

Gainers outnumbered losers 85 to 29.

Elsewhere, Japan's Topix fell 0.1 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 0.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index gained 0.5 per cent, Bloomberg reported.