Singapore shares open 12.8 points higher on Friday

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Friday with the Straits Times Index up 12.8 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 2,966.94 at 9.02am. Positive momentum in the Singapore market - on a rally since the start of 2017 - outweighed an overnight fall in US stocks and a poor opening in the Tokyo market.

Trading activity was higher than usual. Some 93.1 million shares worth S$130.9 million changed hands with gainers beating losers 78 to 39.

Like the past few trading sessions, DBS and UOB were among the top gainers at the opening bell. Global Logistic Properties, which on Thursday evening confirmed it is in preliminary talks on the sale of the company, also rose.