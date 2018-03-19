Singapore shares open down on Monday; STI falls 0.15%

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.15 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 5.2 points to 3,506.94 as at 9am.

About 96.8 million shares worth S$88.1 million in total had changed hands as at 9.05am, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.91 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments, which stayed flat at S$0.0030 with 44.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Singtel, Noble and Rowsley.

Losers outnumbered gainers 86 to 53.