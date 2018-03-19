You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open down on Monday; STI falls 0.15%

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 9:18 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.15 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index moving down 5.2 points to 3,506.94 as at 9am.

About 96.8 million shares worth S$88.1 million in total had changed hands as at 9.05am, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.91 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments, which stayed flat at S$0.0030 with 44.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Singtel, Noble and Rowsley.

Losers outnumbered gainers 86 to 53.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
2 En-bloc fever may be cooling
3 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
4 URA launches tenders for residential sites at Mattar Road, Silat Avenue
5 Wrist watch
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in biggest en bloc deal this season

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists split on MAS tightening: survey

BP_Donald Trump_190318_72.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to seek death penalty for drug dealers in opioid plan: White House

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening