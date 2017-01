SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Friday with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 7.38 points or 0.25 per cent to 3,000.38 at 9 am, following gains in Tokyo.

Some 48.3 million shares worth S$45 million changed hands with losers beating gainers 55 to 47.

AA, Artivision Tech and Noble were among the most active stocks at the opening bell.

This week, the benchmark STI broke through 3,000 points for the first time in 14 months.