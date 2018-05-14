You are here

Singapore shares open flat on Monday; STI up 0.05% to 3,571.93

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 9:23 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Monday, with the Straits Times Index creeping up 0.05 per cent, or 1.76 points, to 3,571.93 as at 9.03am.

Gainers edged out losers 66 to 53, as some 48.9 million shares worth S$65.7 million in total changed hands

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which rose 0.78 per cent, or S$0.01 to S$1.29 with 5.9 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Viking Offshore, up 40 per cent, or S$0.004 to S$0.014 with 3.58 million shares traded, and YZJ Shipbuilding, down 0.84 per cent, or S$0.01, at S$1.18 with 2.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Bank at S$29.58, up 0.37 per cent or S$0.11, and OCBC Bank at S$13.15, up 0.08 per cent or S$0.01.

In Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after two straight days of gains last week supported by sound corporate earnings and the growing conviction that US inflation will stay tame.

